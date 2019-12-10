President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of the chairman and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

His message was conveyed in a letter which was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

This comes a day after the Presidency announced the appointment of Muhammad Nami as the new Executive Chairman of the FIRS.

The request, President Buhari said, was pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of nominees as the Chairman and Members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.”

Members and representatives of geopolitical zones appointed include James Ayuba – Member (North Central); Ado Danjuma – Member (North West), and Adam Mohammad – Member (North East).

Others are Ikeme Osakwe – Member (South East), Adewale Ogunyomade – Member (South West), and Ehile Aigbangbee – Member (South-South).

Representatives of MDAs also nominated are Ladidi Mohammad – Member, Attorney-General of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele – Member, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Fatima Hayatu – Member, Ministry of Finance, and Maagbe Adaa – Member, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC)

Others are Umar Ajiya – Member, Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC); DCG T.M lsah – Member, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and Registrar General – Member Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).