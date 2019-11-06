The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari did not undermine the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, by travelling without transmitting a letter that would allow him to act, to the National Assembly.

Omoworare who addressed journalists in Abuja alongside his colleague in the House of Representatives, Mr. Umar El-Yakub, insisted that the President was free to perform his functions from anywhere in the world.He said, “Contrary to the claims by some individuals and groups, The President has not in any way undermined or relegated the office of the Vice President.

He has no reason to do so.“I don’t think there is any way or manner that the office of the Vice President has been relegated.“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can work from anywhere he is in the world.”

He explained that the only case where people could raise issues is when a President is ill and was unable to communicate his absence to the National Assembly. Omoworare said, “The only celebrated case was that of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who was Ill and could not transmit any letter to the National Assembly.“The National Assembly had to work round the situation by ensuring that the executive powers go to the vice president.” He said the situation now was different from the Yar’Adua case and that Buhari had not done anything wrong by not transferring executive powers to his deputy before embarking on his foreign trips.

