Former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption.

Mr Dariye was found guilty of diverting N1.162 billion state ecological funds while he was governor between 1999 and 2007.

He was first arraigned on a 23-count charge for the offence in 2007.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, led by Justice Adebukola Banjoko, sentenced Mr Dariye to two years in prison for criminal breach of trust and 14 years for criminal misappropriation of funds.

The sentences are to run concurrently. The court gave no option of fine.

Mr Dariye is currently the senator representing Plateau West.

Details later…