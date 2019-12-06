Operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, on Friday, attempted to re-arrest, Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

However, at the time of the attempt to re-arrest him, police, journalists, and others present in court threw themselves on Sowore, thereby preventing the heavily armed security personnel from picking him up.

“Sowore could be seen on the floor inside the courtroom saying, “They have surrounded the place. We will sleep here today.”

This is coming less than a day after he was released by the DSS after an Abuja Federal High Court ordered for his release within 24 hours.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu also ordered the DSS to pay the sum of N100,000 to Sowore, for refusing to release him on bail despite two court orders to that effect.

The judge consequently adjourned the trial of the case brought against them by the Nigerian Government until December 6 for continuation.

Sowore has been in custody of the DSS after he was arrested for allegedly calling for a revolution.

