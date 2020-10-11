Sunday, October 11, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Headlines

#EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

Must read

Headlines

#EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

abujatimes
In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October,...
Read more
Trending

Abuja #EndSARS protesters storm Force HQ, demand to see IGP

abujatimes
In the face of the protests against police brutality in the country, End SARS protesters in Abuja on Saturday stormed the Force...
Read more
World News

Biden says ‘chicanery’ at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election

abujatimes
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Saturday “the only way” he could lose to President Donald Trump was through “chicanery,”...
Read more
World News

17 dead in bus-train collision in central Thailand

abujatimes
At least 17 passengers were killed and more than dozen injured on Sunday when a bus collided with a train in Thailand,...
Read more
abujatimes

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

In a statement signed and released by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, it reads that ”The IGP noted the dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, observes that by this dissolution, all officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad are being redeployed with immediate effect.

The IGP notes that the Force is not oblivious of the ever present need to combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country which was before now the core mandate of the erstwhile Squad. He assures that a new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS would cause has been evolved and shall be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to prevent a re-occurrence of events that gave rise to the dissolution of SARS, a Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum is being formed to regularly interface with Police leadership at all levels and advise on police activities as they affect the general public.

In addition, the Force is constituting an Investigation Team which shall include Civil Society Organizations and Human Rights Bodies to work with the Police in investigating alleged cases of human rights violations. The measure, the IGP believes, will enhance transparency and accountability in police services as well as providing a system of deterrence for erring police officers whose action clearly violates the rights of the citizenry.

The IGP appreciates and commends all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns for a better policing orientation in an organized, patriotic and civil manner. He reaffirms the determination of the Force to bequeath to the country a Police Force and System that is professional in service delivery and most importantly, accountable to the people.

Previous articleAbuja #EndSARS protesters storm Force HQ, demand to see IGP
- Advertisement -

More articles

Headlines

Killings: Anti-SARS protest gains support in UK, US, South Africa, Canada

abujatimes
Nationwide protests demanding proscription of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad have gathered momentum beyond Nigeria, with #EndSARS trending on Twitter in the United States,...
Read more
Headlines

FG Releases Fresh Guidelines for Reopening of Schools

abujatimes
The federal government yesterday released fresh guidelines for the reopening of schools in the country. The National Coordinator of...
Read more
Headlines

Millions of Nigerians are extremely poor, says Osinbajo

abujatimes
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday admitted that millions of Nigerians are extremely poor. He said elected leaders would be...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Headlines

#EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

abujatimes
In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October,...
Read more
Trending

Abuja #EndSARS protesters storm Force HQ, demand to see IGP

abujatimes
In the face of the protests against police brutality in the country, End SARS protesters in Abuja on Saturday stormed the Force...
Read more
World News

Biden says ‘chicanery’ at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election

abujatimes
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Saturday “the only way” he could lose to President Donald Trump was through “chicanery,”...
Read more
World News

17 dead in bus-train collision in central Thailand

abujatimes
At least 17 passengers were killed and more than dozen injured on Sunday when a bus collided with a train in Thailand,...
Read more
Trending

Buhari, Osinbajo’s daughters join #EndSARS campaign

abujatimes
Daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have thrown their weights behind the growing campaign against the Special Armed...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

COVID-19: 245 New Cases, Total Infections Now 2802 in Nigeria

COVID-19: First Death in Kano, Cases Rise to 21

4.4m more Americans Filed For Unemployment, 26m Unemployment Applications

Studio Rdn – x in Conversation