Saturday, December 5, 2020

BREAKING: Fire Guts Radio Station 'LOVE FM' In Abuja

theabujatimes

Aprivate radio station, LOVE FM, 104.5 located at Mpape, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has been razed by fire.

According to a worker, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, she said she left the station a few minutes before the inferno started.

It was gathered that it took the men of FCT fire service some hours before they arrived at the scene, but they could not put out the raging fire which had engulfed the entire building.

The fire, which started around 7.30 pm, razed the computers, furniture and transmitters at the station.

The cause of the fire could not yet be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

