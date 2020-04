Four COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, made the announcement at a media briefing on Friday.

This comes a few hours after 11 patients were discharged on Thursday.

The latest recoveries bring the total number of discharged persons in the state to 22.

So far, 98 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Lagos.

Across the country, 184 persons have tested positive for the disease.