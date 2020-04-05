A total of eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed.

In a tweet on Sunday evening, the health agency says the new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 232.

Of the eight cases, Lagos recorded five new infections, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has two, while a new case was confirmed in Kaduna.

On the other hand, the number of people who have recovered from the disease in Nigeria has increased to 33 while five deaths have been recorded.