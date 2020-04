Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bauchi and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the announcement on Saturday night.

Three of the confirmed cases are from Bauchi, while the other two are from the FCT.

As of 10:15 pm on April 4, 2020, a total of 214 cases had been confirmed in Nigeria.

Of that figure, four people have died, while 25 others have been discharged.