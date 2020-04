On Wednesday April 8th, the Treasury House which is the office of the Accountant General of the Federation in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had a fire outbreak.

The fire started from around the third floor, razing the building upwards including the Accountant General’s office and most of the important offices.

Some people have taken to twitter about their view recent fire outbreak.

Just when we started asking the Nigerian govt for accountability on how those donated billions were spent, accountant general's office in Abuja has suddenly caught flames.



The format will be that all the records got burnt including the backups.



See ehn, Nigeria will embarass u. — Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) April 8, 2020

We are busy with #ChinaMustExplain, exposing the ill treatment of blacks in China.



But we shall come back to discuss the fire that alleged gutted the Account General of the Federation’s Office in Abuja.



Every kobo you claimed to have given to poor people must be accounted for — Henry Shield (@henryshield) April 8, 2020