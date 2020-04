Ondo state has confirmed its first case of Covid-19 virus. The index case is a military officer who was a returnee from India.He has been in isolation since he returned and has been monitored by the medical team of the military.

Upon showing some symptoms, his samples were taken and his diagnosis confirmed by the Nigerian centre for disease control at their lab in Ede. The Ondo state government has commenced the transfer of the index case to its isolation centre.

Details to follow