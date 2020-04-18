The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Abba Kyari, has died more than two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced Mr Kyari’s death on Twitter.
