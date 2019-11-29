A twenty-four-year-old South African police constable, Austin Luciano Reynold, has been found guilty for the 2018 murder of a Nigerian Ebuka Okoli in Durban, Kwa Zulu Natal.

Okoli was shot at close range during an unauthorized raid by the police officer, Reynold, on the community where he resides.

He was reportedly handcuffed, robbed and shot at close range by the officer who was off duty at the time of the raid.

Appearing before Judge Shyam Gyanda on Friday, on one charge of murder and three charges of robbery, the accused was found guilty on all four charges.

The tide turned on him when his accomplice in the raid turned state witness.

more to follow……