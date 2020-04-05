There are ten new cases of Covid 19 in Nigeria. 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in eco .

As at 11.15am 5th of April there are 224 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Nigeria. twenty seven have been discharged with five deaths .

Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.



As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths pic.twitter.com/zztdRENzUF — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020

.