There are ten new cases of Covid 19 in Nigeria. 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in eco .
As at 11.15am 5th of April there are 224 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Nigeria. twenty seven have been discharged with five deaths .
Five more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Lagos State have recovered from the virus. The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed this...
Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bauchi and the federal capital territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for...
The Joint Operation Task -Team for the Enforcement of Presidential Lockdown order on Covid-19 in FCT, under the leadership of...
Six suspects dealing in cocaine and rohypnol in the Federal Capital Territory have been arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General...
Twenty new cases have been reported in Nigeria. 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in...
Ondo state has confirmed its first case of Covid-19 virus. The index case is a military officer who was a...