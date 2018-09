The British Prime Minister, Mrs. Theresa May, has just arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She arrived the Presidential Villa in a gray vehicle marked 138 CMD at about 1.03pm.

Buhari and some top government officials received her at the forecourt of his office.

After the arrival formalities, they retired into Buhari’s office for a meeting.

Details later…