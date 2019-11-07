The Nigerian government has banned the supply of petroleum products to filling stations at least 20 kilometres away from all borders.

“The Comptroller-General of Customs of has directed that henceforth no petroleum products no matter the tank size is permitted to be discharged in any filling station within 20 kilometres to the Border,” Augustine Chidi, Deputy Comptroller-General said in a statement.

The statement dated November 6 ordered the customs to maintain strict compliance of the order.

Details later.