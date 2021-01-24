Sunday, January 24, 2021

Brendand Rodgers Backs Iheanacho To Replace Jamie Vardy At Leicester City (See What He Said)

Herdsmen: Buhari Deploys “Tactical” Police Team from Abuja To Conduct Assessment Of Oyo Violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed a police tactical team to assess the damages caused by the Friday clash between youths and Fulani...
Abuja Cultural Market Creates 2,500 Jobs – NCAC DG

The director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said the council is ready to create...
Sule commissions remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s lodge in Abuja

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule,  has commissioned the remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s Lodge, in Asokoro, Abuja. Commissioning the building during a...
INEC Chairman Sued In Abuja Over Assets Declaration

AFederal High Court in Abuja has been asked to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau to produce the assets' declaration form, belonging...
Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has backed Kelechi Iheanacho to step up in Jamie Vardy’s absence.

Vardy is set to undergo hernia operation, which will see him being ruled out for a couple of weeks.

The 34-year-old has netted more than 120 goals for the Foxes and last season, he won the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

Rodgers admitted he would miss Vardy, but insists he had good enough replacements in Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez.

“When you don’t have one of the top strikers in the league, it’s always going to be disappointing. It’s not overly concerning. It’s our best chance of getting him back. Ayoze Perez is a natural striker.

“He doesn’t threaten the backline as quickly as Vardy, but he’s a great finisher. I‘ve got Kels who can offer a threat too,” Rodgers told a press conference.

