Since early 2018 Mrs. Tracy Goodman and Commander Dave Goodman from the British Military Advisory Team (BMATT) have been helping to support a disabled children’s orphanage in Kuje, near Abuja.

The orphanage normally has between 15 to 20 children living in basic conditions, all with a varying degree of serious disability. The orphanage is run by a young Nigerian couple with some financial support from the Church.

Mrs. Goodman took on the responsibility of initially sustaining life and subsequently attempting to provide these poor children with a better quality of life and the Orphanage with some measures of self-sustainability progression.

So far some of the projects achieved include fixing the generator and ensuring it is fuelled on a monthly basis, replacing the water tank, construction of a security wall, provision of mattresses and mosquito nets, installation of solar panels and a fridge, purchasing of chickens to ensure a constant supply of fresh eggs and the regular provision of clothes, food, and toys for the children.

This is not all as there are even more projects planned for this year including a kitchen renovation, an upgrade to the disabled bathroom, the installation of an outside play area and the establishment of a sustainable vegetable garden.

This week soldiers from BMATT began work clearing the ground for some of these projects. It was an incredible opportunity for the soldiers to volunteer to help the local community outside of their normal work; training and mentoring the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Donation page:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/orphans-tracy-goodman?utm_term=EVAJW8WPz

View pictures below: