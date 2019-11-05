Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a former Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor Sarah Omotunde-Alade as special adviser on finance and the economy.

“Dr Alade, who holds BSc (Economics) and PhD in Management Science (Operations Research), retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank,” Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement on Tuesday.

“She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor”, a State House statement by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity,” he added.