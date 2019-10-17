Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N10billion for the rejuvenation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State.

“I have approved the sum of 10 billion Naira for an Intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu,” Buhari tweeted on Thursday.

“I have the assurance of the Minister of Aviation that the work will be done speedily and to the highest standards.”

Buhari reiterate his administration’s efforts to prioritise infrastructure development in every part of the country, stating that “It is our responsibility to ensure Nigeria’s infrastructure is fixed; we will keep doing this.”

In August, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria announced the closure of the airport, for the reconstruction of its runway. The airport serves as the only international airport in the Southeast region has been underutilized due to its bad state.

The airport has been closing by 6 pm daily owing largely to the absence of airfield lighting and approach light.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) inspected the airport discovered that the deplorable condition of the airport has hindered its capacity to generate revenue for the federal government.

