Sunday, September 27, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Buhari condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy, mourns victims

Must read

COVID-19

3 die of COVID-19 in Nigeria, zero infection in Abuja

Webmaster
Three persons have died of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported on Saturday. Two of...
Read more
Sports

EPL: Chelsea hold West Brom in six-goal thriller

Webmaster
Chelsea came from three goals down to secure a 3-3 draw against West Brom on Saturday at the Hawthorns.
Read more
Trending

Buhari condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy, mourns victims

Webmaster
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ambush on the entourage of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, which led to the death...
Read more
Trending

FG mulling auto-gas as an alternative to petrol – Osinbajo

Webmaster
In a determined effort to offer Nigerians an effective option to petrol, the federal government will focus on developing Compressed Natural Gas...
Read more
Webmaster

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ambush on the entourage of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, which led to the death of security men and some operatives of the Civilian-JTF.

The president described the attack, on Maiduguri-Baga route, as an orchestrated sabotage against long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.

The president’s statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, is reproduced below:

“President Buhari notes, with deep sympathy, the loss of lives of security men on the convoy, ahead of the return of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, commiserating with their families and loved ones.

“The President advises the government of Borno State, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists.

“President Buhari urges security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitize the roads, venues and locations well in advance of returning IDPs, while working closely with local communities.

“The President commends the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well the sincere determination of Governor Zulum, who has been working with armed forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life.

“He prayed that God will grant the souls of the departed security men and operatives of Civilian-JTF eternal rest, and comfort their families.”

Previous articleFG mulling auto-gas as an alternative to petrol – Osinbajo
Next articleEPL: Chelsea hold West Brom in six-goal thriller
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

FG mulling auto-gas as an alternative to petrol – Osinbajo

Webmaster
In a determined effort to offer Nigerians an effective option to petrol, the federal government will focus on developing Compressed Natural Gas...
Read more
Trending

Abuja bakers ‘agree’ on 20% hike in bread price

Webmaster
The Abuja bakers’ union has directed its members to implement a 20 per cent increase in prices of bread amid an increase...
Read more
Trending

Don’t panic, we are flying for Nigeria’s Independence – NAF tells Abuja residents

Webmaster
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that part of activities to commemorate the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary would include displays by the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

COVID-19

3 die of COVID-19 in Nigeria, zero infection in Abuja

Webmaster
Three persons have died of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported on Saturday. Two of...
Read more
Sports

EPL: Chelsea hold West Brom in six-goal thriller

Webmaster
Chelsea came from three goals down to secure a 3-3 draw against West Brom on Saturday at the Hawthorns.
Read more
Trending

Buhari condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy, mourns victims

Webmaster
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ambush on the entourage of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, which led to the death...
Read more
Trending

FG mulling auto-gas as an alternative to petrol – Osinbajo

Webmaster
In a determined effort to offer Nigerians an effective option to petrol, the federal government will focus on developing Compressed Natural Gas...
Read more
Trending

Abuja bakers ‘agree’ on 20% hike in bread price

Webmaster
The Abuja bakers’ union has directed its members to implement a 20 per cent increase in prices of bread amid an increase...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Police arrest three suspected drug peddlers in Abuja

Magu: Abuja Pastor Sues FCMB, Seeks N5bn Damages

Nigeria to deliver 5GW of electricity by 2022, NNPC says

FEMA cautions Abuja residents against driving during heavy rainfall