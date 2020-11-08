Sunday, November 8, 2020

Buhari congratulates Biden, advises president-elect

theabujatimes

Nigerian President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has congratulated the United States President-elect, Joe Biden, for his victory at the poll.

This is according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

Buhari said Nigeria looked forward to a greater relationship with the United States under a Biden Presidency.

The Nigerian leader was quoted as saying, “Your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.

“The most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”

He noted that “the main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”

Buhari added that “respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

According to him, “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”

Buhari also noted that, “with your election, we look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism.”

The Nigerian leader advised Biden to try to tackle the negative consequences of nationalist politics.

On international affairs, President Buhari advised Biden to “deploy your vast experience in tackling the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs which have created divisions, conflicts and uncertainties.”

The Nigerian leader also called on Biden “to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and shared interests.”

Previous articleKamala Harris has Nigerian DNA, Obasanjo tells Biden
Next articleAung San Suu Kyi poised to win a second term as Myanmar votes
