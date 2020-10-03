Saturday, October 3, 2020

Buhari congratulates UK-based Nigerian doctor, Adewara, on SDGs award

abujatimes

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, congratulated a United Kingdom-based Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Funmi Adewara, on winning World Bank Sustainable Development Goals and her Global Award 2020.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained  in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “President Buhari lauds UK-based Nigerian doctor for winning SDGs award.”

The President said with the award, Adewara has hoisted Nigeria’s flag proudly in the international arena once again.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Dr Funmi Adewara, a UK-based Nigerian Medical Doctor on winning World Bank SDGs And Her Global Award 2020, thus hoisting Nigeria’s flag proudly in the international arena once again.

“The award came in the same season that the President in his National Day broadcast just applauded Nigerian professionals at home and abroad, whom he said ranked among the very best in the world.

“Dr Adewara is one of the seven winners of the award globally, among 2,400 women, a feat that President Buhari describes as ‘an attestation once again of the stuff Nigerian professionals are made of.”

“The President praises the University of Ibadan and Cambridge University-trained medical doctor for her illustrious work in promoting access to healthcare for the world’s population in line with SDG 3 that seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being of all ages.

“Dr Adewara is Chief Executive Officer of Africa’s first fully integrated telehealth startup leveraging technology in harnessing diaspora and local doctors through a secure electronic medical record and video software.”

Previous articleFashola: Obasanjo Should’ve Built Rails, Roads, Instead of $12bn Debt Cancellation
Next articleHow I felt when I became Head of State at 31 – Gowon
