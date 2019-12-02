Buhari Goes Romantic, Celebrates 30th Wedding Anniversary With Aisha

Nigerians woke up to the romantic side of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday as he celebrates his 30th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Mrs. Aisha.

The couple may have disagreed over certain issues privately and publicly, this is not enough to stop the President from expressing how much he loves his wife.

President Buhari took to his twitter handle to share an old picture of him and his wife.

He also shared another picture of himself, Aisha, and his children.

In the tweet, the President prayed for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in his home and family.

Similarly, the wife of the President shared a video on Twitter to commemorate the anniversary as well as photos of the 2 of them.

See the couple’s tweets below:









President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Mrs Aisha



President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife Mrs. Aisha and their children