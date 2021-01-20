Buhari Meets Beninese President in Abuja, Urges Good Neighbourliness

Thursday, January 21, 2021

theabujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for Benin Republic to be a good neighbour to Nigeria.
The President who spoke on Tuesday while playing host to his Beninese counterpart, Patrice Talon, stressed the importance of good neighbourliness, saying “the survival of your neighbour is also your own, and vice-versa”.
According to Buhari ,“Good neighbourliness is very important in our lives. The survival of your neighbour is also your own, and we will continue to work with our neighbours in the light of this understanding”.
He recalled that on assumption of office in 2015, one of the very first steps he took was to visit neighbouring countries – Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Benin – all towards forging a common understanding on crucial issues, including security, trade and development.
“And those are issues we must continue to engage on, for the good of our countries and the people. Whatever irritations that come up must be removed,” the President stressed.
Speaking earlier, President Talon said he was in Nigeria to show gratitude to President Buhari for the robust leadership he displays in Nigeria and Africa.
Noting that the challenges of 2020 were huge, the Beninese President emphasised that the same challenges may remain in 2021, “and our relationship as neighbours must, therefore, remain cordial.”

Previous articleINEC to hold Anambra Governorship poll on Nov. 6
Next articleEFCC arrests suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
