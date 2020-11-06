Buhari meets Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, others in Abuja

Friday, November 6, 2020

theabujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers from the six geopolitical zones of the country at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The monarchs were led by the two co-chairpersons of the council, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

The Council of Traditional Rulers had on Tuesday met in Abuja where national socio-economic and security issues were deliberated upon.

