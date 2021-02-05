Friday, February 5, 2021

Buhari nominates Buratai, Ibas Olonisakin, Sadique as ambassadors

Gunmen abduct Punch reporter in Abuja

Gunmen have abducted a PUNCH reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa Abuja.
Six Dead as Fire Razes Abuja Market

An early Thursday morning fire outbreak at the Tipper Market 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja has claimed six lives, while many others are...
Abuja residents groan over activities of disbanded DOAS officials

Residents and business owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have decried the continued harassment by officials of the Department of...
FCT residents and the fear of one-chance robbers

with the growing rate of one chance robbers, associated with taxis and mini buses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), residents are...
President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated the immediate past service chiefs for appointments as non-career ambassadors-designate.
A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari has forwarded their names to the Senate in a letter to Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.
The President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”
The nominees are Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), as well as Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd) who was Chief of Defence intelligence.
However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the appointment of the former service chiefs as ambassadorial nominees as a ploy by the Presidency to shield them from investigation over alleged crimes against humanity committed under their watch.
Consequently, the PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, charged the Senate  to stand by the people by rejecting the nominations.
The opposition party noted that appointing the former service chiefs as ambassadors would confer diplomatic immunity on them and provide them a route for escape from investigation.
It added that government decision to appoint the immediate past service chiefs ambassadors  at a time the International Criminal Court (ICC) has declared its readiness to commence full investigation on  allegations them is seemingly a validation of the allegations.

‘Allow All The Citizens To Buy AK47’ — Gov Ishaku To FG

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Wednesday, asked Federal Government of Nigeria to allow all citizens own licensed guns in order...
FG extends NIN/SIM linkage

The Federal Government has extended the deadline  for linkage of National Identity Numbers with Subscribers Identity Module (SIM) cards by eight weeks.
Buhari’s aide says Nigerians at fault for damning new corruption report, not President

President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, says Nigeria's latest poor corruption ranking is an indictment of Nigerians and not the current administration....
Arsenal Boss, Arteta Hints On Dropping Pepe For Aubameyang For Aston Villa Clash

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has praised Nicolas Pepe for his current patch of form but has warned him that consistency will...
