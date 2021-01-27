Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Buhari orders agency to begin local manufacture of helicopter

Dozens of Armed Men Storm Residents in Abuja

Over 17 young men storm Chika/Aleyita community in FCT in the early hours of 3:14am and made away with valued properties and...
Pay N1 Million Or We Kidnap Your Brother, Kidnappers Tell Abuja Truck Driver

Ayoung man based in Katsina, Safiyanu Muhammed, has cried out over alleged threats to his life by kidnappers.  He...
One killed, six arrested as police, Shi'ites clash in Abuja

At least, one person was feared dead and many others injured on Tuesday during a clash between the police and members of...
Gunmen demand N110m to release kids, others abducted in Abuja

Gunmen, who raided Rachael's Home for Orphan and Vulnerable Children, opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja, on...
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to release statutory funds due to the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to enable it to function optimally.

Buhari, who gave the directive during a virtual meeting of the board of NASENI held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also ordered the agency to commence manufacturing of “made-in-Nigeria” helicopters.

He said: “By its mandate, NASENI is strategically poised to develop local capacity in machine building and fabrication, which is critical to Nigeria’s industrial development. However, in order for it to realize its full potential, NASENI must be empowered through the provision of adequate financial, human and material resources and be given the autonomy and independence to forge international partnerships to acquire the relevant technologies for social, economic and industrial advancement of the country.

“In this regard, I have directed the minister of finance budget and national planning and Federal Inland Revenue Services to commence remittances of funds approved by law to the agency.”

The Vice-Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, in a chat with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, confirmed that the agency has been directed by the president to produce a made-in-Nigeria helicopter.

He said: “About the helicopter, if you have been following, NASENI has demonstrated what it’s been able to achieve so far, and to go further because of the security and high precision required in the aerospace industry.

“So, every component produced is required to be certified before we can deploy. So, to fast-track these important things, that is the beginning. There is a matching order to the agency to have a made- in- Nigeria helicopter.”

FG to engage 30,000 graduates as extension workers

The Federal Government is to engage 30,000 graduates to serve as agriculture extension workers who will provide strategic support to farmers across...
Nigerian Govt. to pay N71bn as counterpart funding for six rail projects in 2021

The Federal Government is to pay the sum of N71.15 billion as counterpart funding for six rail projects that will connect all...
FG Set To Evacuate 600 Nigerians Stranded In Saudi Arabia

The chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said that the federal government is set to evacuate 600...
