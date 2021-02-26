Friday, February 26, 2021

Buhari orders war on bandits, kidnappers, criminals

Buhari orders war on bandits, kidnappers, criminals

President Muhammadu Buhari promised Nigerians on Thursday that bandits, criminals and kidnappers will continue to be dealt with by security agents.
President Muhammadu Buhari promised Nigerians on Thursday that bandits, criminals and kidnappers will continue to be dealt with by security agents.

“The Government shall continue to deal with insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals who constitute a threat to innocent citizens across the country.

“Criminals are criminals and should be dealt with accordingly, without resorting to ethnic profiling. I have already tasked the new Service Chiefs to devise new strategies that will end this ugly situation where the lives of our people continue to be threatened by hoodlums and criminals.”

The President spoke at a joint security meeting  of Northern State Governors’ Forum, Northern Traditional Rulers Council and a Federal Government delegation in Kaduna.

Represented by his Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the President added: “I must appreciate the efforts of the 19

Northern States Governors’ Forum for their contribution towards National Growth and development, especially in this challenging period in our nation’s being where certain fundamental corporate existence need to be frankly deliberated upon and actionable resolutions reached.

“This meeting is coming at a time when the nation is making steady progress in addressing the many challenges impeding development and progress. We are providing critical infrastructure such as roads, railways, airports among others which are critical to economic prosperity of our people as well as opening up economic opportunities for our citizens to pursue legitimate aspirations that grow the economy.

He urged the leaders to “discuss and devise ways of building stronger collaboration with the security architecture and the people in defeating criminality across the region and the nation at large.

“It is pertinent to note that the increased realization of our security, democracy and development indices are inextricably linked are inextricably linked. Democracy and rule of law promote stability and in turn reinforce the power to assert freedom and economic progress of our people.

“Government also notes with satisfaction the deliberate actions of the 19 Northern States Governors’ Forum of inclusivity in addressing the challenges of governance and national development. This is  emonstrated in today’s event, wherein the Forum intends to receive and deliberate on the reports from Committees that were put in place to critically look at certain challenges of the region.

“I urge that these crucial and robust reports should be assiduously studied and implemented without delay. This is because we are not short of policies, but often faced with challenges of implementation. You will be leaving a landmark in ensuring that the record reports are not left to rot on the shelves but used for the good of all.”

The President also challenged the Northern political and traditional leaders  on specific challenges of the region bothering on population growth, agriculture value chain development and revival of industries and other economic opportunities for job creation.

Buhari said he has already tasked the new Service Chiefs to devise new strategies that will end the ugly security situation where the lives of Nigerians continue to be threatened by hoodlums and criminals.

In attendance were Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) state. Others were represented by their deputies.

Traditional rulers in attendance include: the Sultan, Shehu of Borno Umar Ibn El-Kenemi, Emir of Kano Abdullahi Ado Bayero, Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, Etsu Nupe Alhaji Yahaya, Emir of Zazzau Ahmed Nuhu Bamali among others.

The Federal Government’s delegation included Prof. Gambari, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, who represented the Senate President and Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

