Buhari, Osinbajo’s daughters join #EndSARS campaign

Sunday, October 11, 2020

abujatimes

Daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have thrown their weights behind the growing campaign against the Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS).

Zahra Buhari-Indimi posted a clenched fist on her Instagram status with the #EndPoliceBrutality hashtag.

Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo, posted the same photo on Instagram with the caption: “Police Brutality Must End Now… #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS.”
 
Thousands of youths have since Wednesday taken to the streets in protest against alleged harassment and extrajudicial killing of SARS operatives.

Yesterday, hundreds of angry youths took to the streets of Awka, Anambra State. The peaceful protest, which started as early as 9:00am at Ekwueme Square, saw the demonstrators march through Aroma Junction, COOTU Hospital Amaku road, Zik’s Avenue, Arthur Eze Street to Enugu – Onitsha Expressway before ending at Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Awka.

The demonstrators, under the aegis of ‘Anambra State Youths’, carried placards with inscriptions such as: “#End SARS Now,” “#End Police Brutality Now, End SARS Now,” “Don’t Make Our Mothers Cry,” “Protect Us, Don’t Kill Us, #End SARS,” “SARS Awkuzu are assassins,” “ I’m a Lawyer, but I’m only Safe on a Wig and Gown because I Love to Dress Fine; Am I Next Victim,’’ and “The Youths Deserve a Better Life.”

They said the protest would continue until the force is stopped from operating, stressing that the peaceful protest would continue at Onitsha on Monday.

Also yesterday, protesters disrupted the celebration of Owu Day Festival in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, which had former President Olusegun Obasanjo in attendance.

The youths stormed the venue of the yearly festival and barricaded the entrance of the Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosumu’s palace, where the event was holding, demanding an audience with the former President.

It was gathered that the refusal of security agents to grant them access into the palace led to chaos. Meanwhile, one of the youths protesting against SARS was shot in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

An eyewitness told journalists that the police shot the victim in the leg when the protesters reached Owode Police station in the town

The witness said that the man was shot when the policemen at the station were trying to ensure that the angry protesters were not attacking the station, adding that the victim has been rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the town.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, denied the incident in a statement made available to the media.

Fadeyi said that the police did not fire shot at any protesters, adding that the protesters were allowed to ventilate their grievances for over an hour.

