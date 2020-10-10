Saturday, October 10, 2020

Buhari reappoints Shuaib CEO of NPHCDA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) for another four years.

The Head of Public Relations of the NPHCDA, Mohammed Ohitoto, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said: “In a letter dated 6th October 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the re-appointment is with effect from the 10th of January 2021.

“Dr Faisal Shuaib, a Medical Doctor and Public Health Specialist were before his first appointment in January 2017, a Senior Programme Officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) at Seattle, USA. Prior to joining the BMGF, Dr. Faisal Shuaib oversaw Nigeria’s successful response to the Ebola Disease Outbreak in 2014, as the Head/Coordinator of the Ebola Emergency Operation Centre.

“During his first tenure, Dr.Shuaib coordinated Nigeria’s Polio Eradication Initiatives which culminated in the certification of Nigeria and Africa as Wild Polio Virus free by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 25th of August 2020.

“In the letter, Mr. President congratulated Dr Faisal Shuaib on his re-appointment and wished him the very best in his second term which begins on 10th January 2021.”

Previous article: Nigeria 0-1 Algeria: African champions pip Super Eagles in Austria
