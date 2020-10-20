Tuesday, October 20, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Buhari sacks Jaja as NCC Governing Board Chairman

Must read

Trending

Govt Signs Deal to Build 1,000 Houses in Abuja

abujatimes
The federal government yesterday moved to deliver the first phase of its projected 300,000 affordable housing units with the signing of a...
Read more
Trending

Hoodlums set car mart ablaze in Abuja

abujatimes
Suspected hoodlums have set ablaze seven cars at a roadside car mart in Abuja. The miscreants who were protesting...
Read more
Sports

Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood among Man United players left at home

abujatimes
Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood are among five Manchester United players not to have travelled for their Champions League opener...
Read more
Business

Buhari sacks Jaja as NCC Governing Board Chairman

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Dr Tony Clinton Jaja as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).
Read more
abujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Dr Tony Clinton Jaja as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

He has been directed to immediately vacate the office and to hand over all the properties of the Commission in his possession to the Director-General of the NCC.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata.

The letter dated October 15 with the title, “Notification of your removal as Chairman Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission”, reads in part:

‘I have been directed to notify you of your removal as the Chairman Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, as conveyed vide letter Ref. 59312/V/230 of 28th September 2020.

‘Your removal is with immediate effect and you are, therefore, expected to handover all the properties of the Commission in your possession to the Director-General.’

Previous articleWork ongoing on police reform, says Buhari
Next articleHarry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood among Man United players left at home
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Minister directs APCON, NBC to sanitise media industry

abujatimes
The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the two government agencies regulating advertising practice and the broadcast...
Read more
Business

DStv completes system upgrade, promises better services

abujatimes
MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DStv and GOtv, has completed its system upgrade even as it assures customers of better services.
Read more
Business

CBN makes clarification on alleged hacked website

abujatimes
The Central Bank of Nigeria has debunked reports that its website was hacked on Friday. CBN in a statement...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Govt Signs Deal to Build 1,000 Houses in Abuja

abujatimes
The federal government yesterday moved to deliver the first phase of its projected 300,000 affordable housing units with the signing of a...
Read more
Trending

Hoodlums set car mart ablaze in Abuja

abujatimes
Suspected hoodlums have set ablaze seven cars at a roadside car mart in Abuja. The miscreants who were protesting...
Read more
Sports

Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood among Man United players left at home

abujatimes
Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood are among five Manchester United players not to have travelled for their Champions League opener...
Read more
Business

Buhari sacks Jaja as NCC Governing Board Chairman

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Dr Tony Clinton Jaja as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).
Read more
Headlines

Work ongoing on police reform, says Buhari

abujatimes
President Muhmmadu Buhari on Monday reflected on the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality by youths. He said the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

FG Secures $6bn Funding for Power Sector

Uncertainty over flights as operators, workers disagree on strike

Transcorp Hotels to Reduce Workforce as it Records Losses over COVID-19

Nigeria Can Boost Forex Earnings Through Export of Spices’