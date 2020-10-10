Saturday, October 10, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Buhari speaks on #ENDSARS protests

Must read

Health

Buhari reappoints Shuaib CEO of NPHCDA

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health...
Read more
Sports

Nigeria 0-1 Algeria: African champions pip Super Eagles in Austria

abujatimes
Algeria defeated Nigeria 1-0 in Friday’s international friendly encounter in Austria, thanks to Ramy Bensebaini’s lone strike in the opening 10 minutes. The Borussia...
Read more
Trending

Man invites gang members to rob Abuja neighbour

abujatimes
The police in Abuja have arrested a man, Michael Obi-Ude, who allegedly invited his gang members to dispossess his neighbour of a...
Read more
Politics

FG okays N9.2bn for NASS renovation, presidential fleet gets N12bn

abujatimes
The Federal Government has retained the N9.2bn budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. This is according...
Read more
abujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has instructed the inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu, to “conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians” about police brutality, in his first public comments days into expanding nationwide protests demanding the scrapping of the police Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS.

“I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people,” the president tweeted late Friday night.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience & calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.”

Protests have taken place in several Nigerian cities, with placard-carrying demonstrators marching through the streets and demanding that SARS, a police unit accused of extensive abuse and extortion, be abolished.

On Thursday, protesters in Lagos spent a night outside of a government building. The Lagos House of Assembly later on Friday passed a motion backing calls for SARS to be scrapped. The lawmakers also urged police to ensure the safety of protesters and not harrass them.

Earlier, police had announced it will implement reforms, but insisted the controversial unit will stay, a concession rejected by protesters.

Protests are being planned outside of Nigerian embassies in some countries.

Mr Buhari said in his tweet that “The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

Previous articleOctober 15 U.S. presidential debate officially canceled after Trump balked
Next articleWoman, children die inside shop in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

FG okays N9.2bn for NASS renovation, presidential fleet gets N12bn

abujatimes
The Federal Government has retained the N9.2bn budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. This is according...
Read more
Politics

Budget 2021: Buhari, Osinbajo to spend 3.2bn on travels

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are billed to spend  3.2 billion for travels in 2021. This...
Read more
Politics

Fayemi receives national best teacher awardee, Asubiojo

abujatimes
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said the efforts of his administration towards restoring the core values for which the state was...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Health

Buhari reappoints Shuaib CEO of NPHCDA

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health...
Read more
Sports

Nigeria 0-1 Algeria: African champions pip Super Eagles in Austria

abujatimes
Algeria defeated Nigeria 1-0 in Friday’s international friendly encounter in Austria, thanks to Ramy Bensebaini’s lone strike in the opening 10 minutes. The Borussia...
Read more
Trending

Man invites gang members to rob Abuja neighbour

abujatimes
The police in Abuja have arrested a man, Michael Obi-Ude, who allegedly invited his gang members to dispossess his neighbour of a...
Read more
Politics

FG okays N9.2bn for NASS renovation, presidential fleet gets N12bn

abujatimes
The Federal Government has retained the N9.2bn budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. This is according...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS: Police Disperse Protesters With Tear Gas In Abuja

abujatimes
Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force on Friday dispersed Nigerians who took the #EndSARS protest to the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Burkina Faso ruling party endorses president for re-election

BREAKING NEWS – Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo steps down as Chairman of...

Soleimani Killing: Shiites Protest In Abuja, Burn US Flag

Buhari Presents, Nigeria’s 2020 Visa Policy