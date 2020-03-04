President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The brief ceremony took place at the Executive Council Chambers of the State House when the oath was also administered on the new HoS by President Buhari.

Mrs Yemi-Esan who spoke after the ceremony promised to prioritize the training of civil servants.

The new HoS appointment was approved by President Buhari last week following the retirement of Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita from the Federal Civil Service.

Below are photos of the ceremony:

Source: Channels TV