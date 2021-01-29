Friday, January 29, 2021

Buhari-Tinubu APC contract will terminate in 2023, says Lamido

theabujatimes

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) no longer has any unifying factor potent enough to make it retain power beyond the eight- year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Besides, Lamido, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), predicted that the political contract, with regard to APC, between Buhari and Bola Tinubu would terminate by the end of 2023, signaling end of APC government in Nigeria.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister made the comments while reacting to political permutations ahead of 2023 general election. During an interaction with journalists in Kano, Lamido, who traced the history of emergence of APC, said failure to fulfil promises made to Nigerians would spell doom for the ruling party.

The former governor, who noted that APC was built on Buhari’s personality and Tinubu’s strength of constituencies, insisted the contract would finally terminate by 2023 “because Nigerians have come to realise that Buhari was used by the personalities behind APC to swindle the country’s resources.”

Lamido lamented that on the huge campaign promises on security, economic and social welfare, the APC government has failed woefully.

“What is the basis and foundation of APC? What suddenly led to the unity of all the parties that formed opposition against PDP then. Buhari is only a small shareholder in the mega party, yet the formation of APC was done around Buhari to lead the nation, since virtually all the party loyalists lacked the personality profile to stir the ship. Buhari was used to perpetrate atrocities, and for economic interest. I can assure you the contract is over.”

On the move against criminal Fulani herders in the South west, Lamido said they should not be held entirely responsible for criminalities in the region.

He alleged that Fulani were facing persecution, with regard to the quit notice on criminal herders to vacate parts of Oyo and Ondo states, because of hatred and failure of President Buhari who is assumed a Fulani leader.

“Security challenge is a major concern in every part of this country. Today, Nigerians are not safe in their own land. In Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, Borno and other places in the North, kidnapping, banditry and other criminalities are the order of the day. Why would some people single out Fulani as criminals?

“Fulani are Nigerians and they have the right to live as Nigerians in any part of this country. The hatred Nigerians have for Buhari aggravates the persecution of Fulani. I wonder why people like Tinubu, Chibuike Amaechi and other personalities in the south abandoned Buhari on the move against Fulani. They have benefited a lot in the government and what is expected is for them to defend the president,” Lamido said.

