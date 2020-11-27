Friday, November 27, 2020

Buhari Welcomes APPO Headquarters To Abuja

Health

Senate passes bill to make health insurance mandatory for all Nigerians

theabujatimes
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, says the senate has passed a bill that will make health insurance mandatory...
Life & Arts

'Hello Brother' My Most Important Song Ever Released-Omah Lay

theabujatimes
Since his breakthrough in the Nigeria's music industry and having been declared B.E.T's Amplified International artiste for November, the sensational musician, Omah...
Business

Oil Price Rebounds To $48.86 On Hopes Of COVID-19 Vaccine

theabujatimes
Global oil prices yesterday hit the highest level since March rising above $48.86 per barrel as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine rollout...
Business

Stanbic IBTC creates Education Trust Scheme

theabujatimes
IN its quest to foster educational development, Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, has created the Stanbic IBTC "Education Trust" (SET) scheme. SET is...
theabujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the decision of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) to site the headquarters of the African Energy Investment Corporation in Abuja.

He has also pledged the full support of the country in ensuring the successful take-off of the organisation.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), at a meeting with Dr Omar Farouk, a Nigerian, who is the Secretary-General of the organisation at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday, President Buhari also gave the assurance that Nigeria will pay for its share subscription.

The President, who received praises for the vision of setting up the APPO and the ratification of its charter by Nigeria back in 1985 as Military Head of State, said the peculiarities of the challenges facing African oil producers required them to come together under the association to share experiences and solve their problems collectively.

President Buhari said the growing clamour for a reduction in the use of fossil fuels notwithstanding, countries like Nigeria needed to produce more oil to feed the petrochemical industry and create jobs.

On the peculiar challenges facing the country amid its large population and immense deficit in infrastructure, President Buhari urged the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to consider the weight of the responsibility of the nation with “200 million people, with a severe deficit in infrastructure” when sharing oil production cuts.

