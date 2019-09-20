President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday stated that Nigerians were eagerly looking forward to Germany’s investments in infrastructure and the power sector to illuminate homes and stimulate businesses.

He also assured of the Federal Government’s readiness to honour investment agreements entered into with companies from the European super power.

Receiving a letter of credence from the Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria, Birgitt Ory, at the State House in Abuja, Buhari welcomed the power pact signed with the German company, Siemens, adding that the most populous black nation eyes more mutually beneficial partnerships in the future.

The president said Nigeria remains grateful to Germany for its humanitarian interventions in the North East, even as he noted that the visit to the country last year by Chancellor Angela Merkel further strengthened bilateral relations between the two nations.

In her remarks, the envoy said it was a great privilege to serve in Nigeria, describing the country as “the biggest and most important country in Africa.”

She congratulated Nigeria for holding two key positions in the United Nations namely the Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, and President of the UN General Assembly, Prof. Tijani Muhammad-Bande.

The German envoy pledged to work towards improved relations between both countries.

Also receiving the letter of credence from the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Nigeria, Azanaw Tadesse Abreha, the president urged the envoy to strengthen the existing ties between the two African nations.

Meanwhile, Buhari will on Sunday depart Abuja for New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74), which opened on Tuesday, September 17.

The president’s participation at this year’s gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as it coincides with Nigeria’s presidency of UNGA.

The theme of the gathering is “Galvanising Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion.”



