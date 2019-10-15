Bulgaria vs England’s Euro 2020 qualifiers ended 6-0 in favor of the Three Lions

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham was not used in this encounter by England coach

Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling both scored brace each for England in this tie

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was on Monday night, October 14, benched in England’s emphatic 6-0 win over Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifiers. After playing only three minutes in England’s last game against Czech Republic, Tammy Abraham would have hoped to get a chance against Bulgaria, but he could not.

England were superb in this encounter as they gave Bulgaria no chance scoring the first goal in the 7th minute via Marcus Rashford. Ross Barkley scored the second goal for England in the 20th minute after receiving a great assist from Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea star netted his brace in the 32nd minute and it was Harry Kane who provided the assist for him. Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling went on to score a brace in the 45th and 69th minute respectively before Harry Kane netted the last goal for England to win 6-0. Meanwhile, the encounter between Bulgaria and England was marred with racial abuse for the English players in which the match was pulsed twice.

Earlier, it had been reported how Tammy Abraham openly confessed that his dream has always been to represent his country of birth England at topflight level. The Chelsea striker has in the past been lured to switch allegiance to Nigeria, but the 21-year-old opted to join Gareth Southgate’s squad when he was called up.