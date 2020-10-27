Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son heads home Harry Kane’s flick-on as Spurs squeeze past Clarets

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane combined once again as below-par Tottenham eventually found a way through a stubborn Burnley defence to win 1-0 at Turf Moor on Monday Night Football.

Son scored the winner with Spurs’ first attempt on target in the match on 76 minutes, heading home impressively after Kane’s flick-on from a corner.

It was the 29th time the Spurs duo have combined for a Premier League goal, placing them joint-second behind former Chelsea pair Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard on the competition’s all-time list, and it was the second key intervention from Kane, who had made a goal-line clearance to deny James Tarkowski moments earlier.

Tottenham move up to fifth with the win, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone with just one point from their five league games this season.