Tuesday, October 27, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son heads home Harry Kane’s flick-on as Spurs squeeze past Clarets

Must read

Sports

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son heads home Harry Kane’s flick-on as Spurs squeeze past Clarets

abujatimes
Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane combined once again as below-par Tottenham eventually found a way through a stubborn Burnley defence to win...
Read more
Life & Arts

Lekki toll gate shooting: Celebrities go hard on Fashola after discovering secret camera

abujatimes
Some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the discovery of a mystery camera at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State where soldiers...
Read more
Headlines

Details of Osinbajo’s emergency meeting with Governors, IGP, CBN, military, others

abujatimes
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Governors of the 36 States of the federation, FCT Minister, Central Bank Governor, Inspector General of...
Read more
Africa News

Sudan’s leader: Israel deal ‘incentive’ to end pariah status

abujatimes
Sudan's leader said Monday that the decision to normalize ties with Israel was an incentive for President Donald Trump's administration to end...
Read more
abujatimes

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane combined once again as below-par Tottenham eventually found a way through a stubborn Burnley defence to win 1-0 at Turf Moor on Monday Night Football.

Son scored the winner with Spurs’ first attempt on target in the match on 76 minutes, heading home impressively after Kane’s flick-on from a corner.

It was the 29th time the Spurs duo have combined for a Premier League goal, placing them joint-second behind former Chelsea pair Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard on the competition’s all-time list, and it was the second key intervention from Kane, who had made a goal-line clearance to deny James Tarkowski moments earlier.

Tottenham move up to fifth with the win, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone with just one point from their five league games this season.

Previous articleLekki toll gate shooting: Celebrities go hard on Fashola after discovering secret camera
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Jamie Vardy seals smash-and-grab victory

abujatimes
Leicester claimed their first away Premier League win at Arsenal as Jamie Vardy's late header sealed a 1-0 smash-and-grab victory at Emirates...
Read more
Sports

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric help send Real top of La Liga

abujatimes
Real Madrid laid down a marker in the La Liga title race as they won 3-1 at Barcelona in the first Clasico...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea: Edinson Cavani hits side-netting on debut as Edouard Mendy keeps out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side

abujatimes
Man Utd ended a run of back-to-back league defeats at home but could find no way through, as they played out a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son heads home Harry Kane’s flick-on as Spurs squeeze past Clarets

abujatimes
Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane combined once again as below-par Tottenham eventually found a way through a stubborn Burnley defence to win...
Read more
Life & Arts

Lekki toll gate shooting: Celebrities go hard on Fashola after discovering secret camera

abujatimes
Some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the discovery of a mystery camera at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State where soldiers...
Read more
Headlines

Details of Osinbajo’s emergency meeting with Governors, IGP, CBN, military, others

abujatimes
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Governors of the 36 States of the federation, FCT Minister, Central Bank Governor, Inspector General of...
Read more
Africa News

Sudan’s leader: Israel deal ‘incentive’ to end pariah status

abujatimes
Sudan's leader said Monday that the decision to normalize ties with Israel was an incentive for President Donald Trump's administration to end...
Read more
Africa News

Ethiopia: African Union Seeks to Seize Initiative Over Nile Dam Talks

abujatimes
Days after President Donald Trump accused Ethiopia of breaking a deal he had negotiated over Egypt's rights to water from the Nile,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

AFCON 2019: Where Nigeria vs South Africa will be won and...

Mike Tyson comeback fight in jeopardy after Roy Jones Jr threatens...

Wolfsburg Ladies 1-3 Lyon Women: Lyon secure seventh Champions League title

Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho’s strike not enough as Super Eagles hold...