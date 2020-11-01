Sunday, November 1, 2020

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea: Blues grab a fourth clean sheet in a row as Frank Lampard gets balance right

theabujatimes

Chelsea kept a fourth clean sheet in a row as Frank Lampard’s side blew away Burnley 3-0 with Hakim Ziyech scoring on his first Premier League start.

The arrival of Edouard Mendy, who has conceded just one goal in six appearances, seems to have settled Lampard’s team down defensively, although the goalkeeper was not tested at Turf Moor from the moment Ziyech (26) put the visitors in front.

Kurt Zouma powered home his third goal of the Premier League season (63) from a Mason Mount corner before Timo Werner wrapped up the points with a majestic finish (70) to send Burnley bottom of the league.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche celebrated his eighth season in the job earlier this week but may face his stiffest task to date in trying to keep his team away from the bottom three. From their opening six games, they have taken just one point, scoring just one goal in their last six in all competitions.

Previous articleEden Hazard ends long wait for goal in Real Madrid rout, Neto gaffe in Barca draw
Next articleLiverpool 2-1 West Ham: Under-par champions saved by Diogo Jota’s late winner
