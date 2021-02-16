Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Cadbury Nigeria certified as top employer

Cadbury Nigeria certified as top employer

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a part of Mondelēz International, has been recognised as a top employer in Nigeria by the Amsterdam-based Top Employers Institute. 
   
The Top Employers Institute’s programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. Cadbury Nigeria excelled in the survey that covers six domains – people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being and diversity and inclusion
    
Speaking on the certification in a statement, Oyeyimika Adeboye, Cadbury Nigeria’s Managing Director, said: “We put our people first in all our decisions as they are our most valuable assets. 
  
Together we work to delight our consumers with the right snacks made the right way. This is in line with our mission statement, which drives us as an organisation.
   
“Being certified as a Top Employer showcases our continued dedication to a better world of work and we exhibit this through excellent people policies and practices,” he said.

Previous articleOil marketers call for full deregulation, buffer against price hike
