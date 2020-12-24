Carabao Cup: Balogun may replace Auba against City

Embattled Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has confirmed that there is a possibility that Anglo-Nigerian youngster, Folarin Balogun, will be called up for tonight’s Carabao Cup quarterfinal tie against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking at Monday morning’s press conference, the Spanish football tactician did not have good news on the injury front with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unavailable for selection due to a calf issue, the same ailment that saw him miss the trip to Everton this past weekend.

Aubameyang’s absence has presumably opened the door for Balogun to be considered to make his League Cup debut but he faces competition from Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and the fit again Gabriel Martinelli for a spot in the starting lineup.

Asked if players such as Balogun and Reiss Nelson are available to be in the squad, Arteta responded: “It’s a possibility”.

Balogun’s first ever squad involvement for Arsenal’s first team was against Nottingham Forest in the League Cup back in September 2019 but the young striker remained rooted to the bench for the entirety of the game.

This season, the Hale End Academy product, Balogun, has been involved in three goals (2 goals, 1 assist) in four appearances in the Europa League in just 61 minutes of action.

Also, there are indications that Miguel Azeez, may be on parade tonight against City.

Central midfielder Azeez would fancy his own chances of being included in the matchday squad with Ghana star Thomas Partey and Switzerland ace Xhaka not available for selection due to injury and suspension