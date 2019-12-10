President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Edward Adamu, as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The appointment was contained in a letter forwarded to the Senate and read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, during Tuesday’s plenary.

In the letter dated December 9, President Buhari urged members of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly to confirm Adamu’s appointment.

It read, “In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Mr was appointed as CBN deputy governor on March 23, 2018, after working in the apex bank for 25 years before he retired.

He was appointed as the CBN Director of Strategy Management Department in 2012, after a rigorous selection process.

Four years later, he was deployed to the Human Resources Department of the bank as a director, a position he held until his retirement on February 14, 2018.

Meanwhile, the President also sought the confirmation of the appointment of the chairman and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

He made the request in another letter read by the Senate President during the plenary.

This comes a day after the Presidency announced the appointment of Muhammad Nami as the new Executive Chairman of the FIRS.

According to President Buhari, the request is pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007.

