Sunday, October 18, 2020

CBN makes clarification on alleged hacked website

abujatimes

The Central Bank of Nigeria has debunked reports that its website was hacked on Friday.

CBN in a statement on its Twitter page on Friday maintained that contrary to reports, its website was safe.

It urged Nigerians to avoid peddling fake news as its website is adequately protected and there was no cause for alarm.

The statement reads, “Contrary to claims on social media alleging that the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been breached by malicious persons, we wish to state categorically that our website is secure.

“We also wish to advise the online community to desist from peddling fake news aimed at undermining the integrity of the CBN, which is our collective asset.”

Meanwhile, hackers on Friday hacked the Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

They also threaten to reveal secrets of the Nigerian authorities.

