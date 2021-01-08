Celestine Nwafor: Story of young school boy who pushes wheelbarrows on the streets of Abuja

A lady identified as Hauwa Atiku-Uwais has taken to social media to narrate the acts of a young boy she described as ‘determined’. In a post on her Twitter handle, @HauwaAtikuUwais and seen by Legit.ng, the Nigerian lady recounted how she came across a young schoolboy in the city of Abuja who despite his tender age pushes wheelbarrows just so he could augment his pocket money as well as earn a living.

The young boy, according to her, is a first school leaving certificate holder who hails from Enugu state but is based in Abuja. @HauwaAtikuUwais said Celestine Nwafor who is presently a boarder engages in wheelbarrow rent, a business familiar with the Wuse market whereby he places his wheelbarrow in the market for rent for a fee just so he could augment the money he receives from his parents. Nwafor would drop off the wheelbarrow and head for his boarding school, then come for his rental profits after school. Moved by his determination to make a living even at that young age, coupled with her fear that he may not be giving total attention to his education, Hauwa had approached the boy and forthwith helped him purchase his own wheelbarrow. Humanitarian gesture of lady to schoolboy who rents wheelbarrow along with schooling melts hearts Photo Credit: @HauwaAtikuUwais Source: Twitter She went on to get his wheelbarrow registered with the wheelbarrow union in the market just as Nwafor in return promised to give his education undivided attention.

In a recent video she shared, the elated boy expressed gratitude to the humanitarian for her kind gesture and offered prayers for her. Watch video below:

Met this determined boy at Wuse Market. His name is Celestine Nwafor from Enugu state. He pushes wheel barrows. Upon interaction we found out that he's just scored 9Cs and 1 Pass in his junior WAEC. His goal is to continue school but own his own wheel barrow to start his rental pic.twitter.com/gqeAJYgG3d — Hauwa Atiku-Uwais (@HauwaAtikuUwais) January 6, 2021

On what informed her humanitarian gesture to the boy, she said:

“…This gesture is not about the wheel barrow itself. After all its not so expensive to get. It is about creating systems that allow children to go to school without feeling that they miss anything by staying in school. I like the idea.” Reacting to the gesture, a Twitter user @jamilumamman commented: “A smart lad. Kids like him are pretty common here in Abaji Abuja. The children down here need people’s (like you) help also. May God bless you for each child you help. I pray you have the will and means to pay his fees continually. Amen” Another commending her assistance to the boy, with the handle @As_Gurama wrote: “Continue with great work we will make Nigeria working again %100 support hajiya#@hauwaatikuuwais.”