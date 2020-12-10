Thursday, December 10, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Champions League: Mohamed Salah breaks Liverpool scoring record

200201 Fotboll, Premier League Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Southampton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 1, 2020 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. © Bildbyrån - COP 7 - SWEDEN ONLY

Must read

COVID-19

Okonjo-Iweala projects when Nigeria, Africa will have access to COVID-19 vaccine

theabujatimes
Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria and other African countries will get access to COVID-19 vaccines...
Read more
Business

PAN To Begin 2-Shift Vehicle Production Lines In 6 Months

theabujatimes
The new management of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), has said that it will in the next six months, commence two shifts of...
Read more
Business

Polaris Bank Commences US Dollar Payout To Money Transfer Recipients

theabujatimes
Polaris Bank has commenced payment of US dollars to all beneficiaries of money transfer across all its branches in the country.
Read more
Life & Arts

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards 2020

theabujatimes
On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a three-year hiatus andNigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at...
Read more
theabujatimes

Liverpool ace, Mohamed Salah, on Wednesday night eclipsed the club’s legend, Steven Gerrard as the Reds’ top scorer in the Champions League by netting a goal in his side’s 1-1 draw with Midtjylland.

The Egyptian international pounced on a loose back-pass by Alexander Scholz to run through from near the halfway line and jab the ball through the legs of the Midtjylland goalkeeper for his 22nd goal in the Champions League.

Salah now has a goal clear ahead of Gerrard, making him Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma for £34million.

“I think this is why he’s in the team,” former Liverpool striker, Peter Crouch told BT Sport while reacting to Salah’s goal record.

“He’s breaking records. It’s another one under his belt. He didn’t look to please, but I’m sure he is inside.”

Previous articleAbia LG polls: Vote PDP – Gov Ikpeazu tells residents
Next articleChampions League: Teams Liverpool, Man City can face in Round of 16 revealed
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Champions League: Teams Liverpool, Man City can face in Round of 16 revealed

theabujatimes
Liverpool and Manchester City will be seeded for the Champions League last-16 draw, after finishing top of Group D and C respectively.
Read more
Sports

PSG, Basaksehir stage Champions League walk-out over official’s alleged racism

theabujatimes
Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting...
Read more
Sports

No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski

theabujatimes
Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

COVID-19

Okonjo-Iweala projects when Nigeria, Africa will have access to COVID-19 vaccine

theabujatimes
Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria and other African countries will get access to COVID-19 vaccines...
Read more
Business

PAN To Begin 2-Shift Vehicle Production Lines In 6 Months

theabujatimes
The new management of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), has said that it will in the next six months, commence two shifts of...
Read more
Business

Polaris Bank Commences US Dollar Payout To Money Transfer Recipients

theabujatimes
Polaris Bank has commenced payment of US dollars to all beneficiaries of money transfer across all its branches in the country.
Read more
Life & Arts

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards 2020

theabujatimes
On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a three-year hiatus andNigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at...
Read more
Sports

Champions League: Teams Liverpool, Man City can face in Round of 16 revealed

theabujatimes
Liverpool and Manchester City will be seeded for the Champions League last-16 draw, after finishing top of Group D and C respectively.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Man City 2-5 Leicester: Jamie Vardy scores hat-trick in stunning Foxes...

France stop champions U.S. at FIBA World Cup

Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in...

Super Eagles Are Not Playing Algeria for Revenge, Says Rohr