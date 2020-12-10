Champions League: Mohamed Salah breaks Liverpool scoring record

Liverpool ace, Mohamed Salah, on Wednesday night eclipsed the club’s legend, Steven Gerrard as the Reds’ top scorer in the Champions League by netting a goal in his side’s 1-1 draw with Midtjylland.

The Egyptian international pounced on a loose back-pass by Alexander Scholz to run through from near the halfway line and jab the ball through the legs of the Midtjylland goalkeeper for his 22nd goal in the Champions League.

Salah now has a goal clear ahead of Gerrard, making him Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma for £34million.

“I think this is why he’s in the team,” former Liverpool striker, Peter Crouch told BT Sport while reacting to Salah’s goal record.

“He’s breaking records. It’s another one under his belt. He didn’t look to please, but I’m sure he is inside.”