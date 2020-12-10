Thursday, December 10, 2020

Sports

Champions League: Teams Liverpool, Man City can face in Round of 16 revealed

COVID-19

Okonjo-Iweala projects when Nigeria, Africa will have access to COVID-19 vaccine

theabujatimes
Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria and other African countries will get access to COVID-19 vaccines...
Business

PAN To Begin 2-Shift Vehicle Production Lines In 6 Months

theabujatimes
The new management of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), has said that it will in the next six months, commence two shifts of...
Business

Polaris Bank Commences US Dollar Payout To Money Transfer Recipients

theabujatimes
Polaris Bank has commenced payment of US dollars to all beneficiaries of money transfer across all its branches in the country.
Life & Arts

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards 2020

theabujatimes
On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a three-year hiatus andNigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at...
theabujatimes

Liverpool and Manchester City will be seeded for the Champions League last-16 draw, after finishing top of Group D and C respectively.

Liverpool and Man City had already secured top spots last week.

The Premier League champions played a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland on Wednesday, while Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Marseille 3-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s men finished the group stages with 13 points from 6 games, while Man City finished the group stages with 16 points from the same number of games.

Liverpool’s potential opponents in the last 16: Atletico Madrid Borussia Monchengladbach Porto Sevilla Lazio Barcelona RB Leipzig.

Man City’s potential opponents in the last 16: Atletico Madrid Borussia Monchengladbach Atalanta Sevilla Lazio Barcelona RB Leipzig.

The Champions League draw for the round of 16 will take place next week Monday at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Sports

Champions League: Mohamed Salah breaks Liverpool scoring record

theabujatimes
Liverpool ace, Mohamed Salah, on Wednesday night eclipsed the club’s legend, Steven Gerrard as the Reds’ top scorer in the Champions League...
Sports

PSG, Basaksehir stage Champions League walk-out over official’s alleged racism

theabujatimes
Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting...
Sports

No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski

theabujatimes
Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed...
Sports

Champions League: Teams Liverpool, Man City can face in Round of 16 revealed

theabujatimes
Liverpool and Manchester City will be seeded for the Champions League last-16 draw, after finishing top of Group D and C respectively.
