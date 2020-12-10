Champions League: Teams Liverpool, Man City can face in Round of 16 revealed

Liverpool and Manchester City will be seeded for the Champions League last-16 draw, after finishing top of Group D and C respectively.

Liverpool and Man City had already secured top spots last week.

The Premier League champions played a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland on Wednesday, while Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Marseille 3-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s men finished the group stages with 13 points from 6 games, while Man City finished the group stages with 16 points from the same number of games.

Liverpool’s potential opponents in the last 16: Atletico Madrid Borussia Monchengladbach Porto Sevilla Lazio Barcelona RB Leipzig.

Man City’s potential opponents in the last 16: Atletico Madrid Borussia Monchengladbach Atalanta Sevilla Lazio Barcelona RB Leipzig.

The Champions League draw for the round of 16 will take place next week Monday at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.