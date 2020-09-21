Monday, September 21, 2020

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool: Sadio Mane strikes twice after Andreas Christensen sent off

abujatimes

Chelsea’s title ambitions suffered a reality check with a 2-0 defeat to dominant defending champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as Sadio Mane’s double capitalised on Andreas Christensen’s red card and another error from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Frank Lampard’s side have spent lavishly in this transfer window with a view to closing the 33-point gap which opened up between these sides last season but couldn’t lay a glove on the title holders in the first half. Their task was then made so much harder in stoppage time when Christensen was sent off for hauling Mane to the ground.

That paved the way for Liverpool – who brought on new signing Thiago at half-time – to take complete control after the break and they did just that with Mane heading in Roberto Firmino’s cross (50) and then chasing down Kepa’s casual pass out to slot in a second (54).

Timo Werner’s perseverance gave Chelsea hope of an unlikely comeback when he was tumbled in the penalty area by Thiago, but Jorginho’s spot-kick was saved and Jurgen Klopp’s side marched to a second straight win with a daunting performance for their title rivals.

