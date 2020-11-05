Thursday, November 5, 2020

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes: Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham on target in convincing Champions League win

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes: Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham on target in convincing Champions League win

Timo Werner scored two penalties as Chelsea made it three wins on the bounce without conceding when easing past 10-man Rennes 3-0.
theabujatimes

Timo Werner scored two penalties as Chelsea made it three wins on the bounce without conceding when easing past 10-man Rennes 3-0.

Taking over the spot-kick duties from Jorginho, who has missed two this season, the German flashed home both efforts from 12 yards. Dalbert was the culprit for Rennes on both occasions, tripping Werner for the first and then adjudged to have handled when he knew little about it for the second, which drew a second yellow card for the full-back after a VAR review.

Chelsea played smartly with the extra man, using the full width of the pitch, and Tammy Abraham grabbed the third when finishing from a fine Reece James cross as Chelsea took control of Group E.

The result means another clean sheet for Edouard Mendy, who was faultless but largely untested against his former club. It’s now 540 minutes since he conceded across all competitions as Chelsea have kept five straight clean sheets for the first time since 2010.

Krasnodar, Burnley and now the French side have been dispatched by an aggregate score of 10-0 in the Blues’ last three games as Frank Lampard seems to be finding the right balance with his talented squad.

