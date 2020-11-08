Sunday, November 8, 2020

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Blues move third with dominant victory over winless Blades

theabujatimes

Chelsea continued their improvement with a fourth straight win as they fought back from a goal down to beat struggling Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea conceded for the first time in five games through David McGoldrick’s clever flick from a Sander Berge strike (9), but Tammy Abraham levelled as his weak effort into the ground beat Aaron Ramsdale (23).

And Chelsea completed the turnaround as Ben Chilwell bundled home Ziyech’s deep cross at the far post (34), though both Ramsdale and Max Lowe should have done more to keep the defender out.

Man-of-the-match Ziyech assisted Chelsea’s third as Thiago Silva nodded in ahead of Ramsdale from a free-kick (77), before Timo Werner got in on the act, smashing home as the ball broke into his path (80).

The result takes Chelsea third in the Premier League, just a point behind leaders Liverpool, while Sheffield United remain bottom having taken just one point from a possible 33 since beating Chelsea 3-0 on July 11.

